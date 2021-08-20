ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Mentorship is key in navigating nearly any profession, but especially in the practice of law. Listen to this week's episode of The Mother Board, where Taylor Poncz and Aarati Subramaniam speak with one of their mutual mentors, Drew Eckl & Farnham's partner, Karen Karabinos. Karen discusses the many ways she has received and given mentorship over her 3+ decades of practicing law. She also offers advice and practical tips for how to weave her mentorship strategies into business development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.