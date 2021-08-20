ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our last episode focused on Karen Karabinos, her somewhat non-traditional career path, and how it shaped her mentorship abilities and business development. But what about someone who wants to take a more traditional arc to her practice? This week, Taylor Poncz and Aarati Subramaniam talk to Sandra Cho, a partner at DEF, who put herself on the fast track, and found herself in a leadership role at a relatively young age. Now, with over two decades of practice behind her, she offers insight she would give her younger self and others who are just starting out.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.