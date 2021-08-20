"Despite years of efforts to increase diversity, the legal profession has routinely fallen short of its goals. But one metric provides some small measure of hope for a more equitable future: Summer associate programs are slightly more diverse than law schools, favoring women, people of color and LGBTQ people, according to a National Association for Law Placement study."
Originally published by Law 360
