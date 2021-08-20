ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

"Despite years of efforts to increase diversity, the legal profession has routinely fallen short of its goals. But one metric provides some small measure of hope for a more equitable future: Summer associate programs are slightly more diverse than law schools, favoring women, people of color and LGBTQ people, according to a National Association for Law Placement study."

Read the article (subscription required)

Originally published by Law 360

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.