Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce the inclusion of our team members in the 28th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, its accompanying "Lawyer of the Year" recognitions, and the Second Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.

Individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area in a particular geographic region are recognized with the "Lawyer of the Year" distinction. Only one lawyer is recognized as the "Lawyer of the Year" for each specialty and location. In the 2022 edition, that honor goes to co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Family Law Group and Executive Committee Member Judy Poller, co-chair of the Nonprofit + Tax-Exempt Organizations Group Daniel Kurtz, and Partner Todd Marcus, member of the firm's Litigation and Real Estate Groups. These attorneys are noted with three asterisk marks on the below list.

The Best Lawyers in America - 2022 Edition (note: each year noted reflects the first year the attorney was recognized)

New York, NY

Frank P. Scibilia (2021) Copyright Law Stephen M. Goodman (1993) Corporate Law Venture Capital Law James A. Janowitz (2010) Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television Ilene S. Farkas (2020) Entertainment Law - Music Brad D. Rose (2020) Entertainment Law - Music Donald S. Zakarin (2015) Entertainment Law - Music Stephen B. Rodner (2022) Entertainment Law - Theater Karen M. Platt (2012) Family Law Judith L. Poller (2012)*** Family Law Donald L. Schuck (2007) Family Law Colleen L. Caden (2011) Immigration Law Avram E. Morell (2015) Immigration Law Ronald H. Shechtman (2013) Labor Law - Management Litigation - Labor and Employment Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (2021) Litigation - Intellectual Property Todd B. Marcus (2017)*** Litigation - Real Estate Todd E. Soloway (2014) Litigation - Real Estate Real Estate Law Daniel L. Kurtz (2010)*** Nonprofit / Charities Law Wayne B. Heicklen (2012) Real Estate Law Ronald B. Kremnitzer (2010) Real Estate Law Richard L. Kay (2010) Trusts and Estates Daniel L. Kesten (2020) Trusts and Estates



Los Angeles, CA

Michael L. Novicoff (2019) Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television Karen M. Robson (2015) Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television



Miami, FL

James G. Sammataro (2012) Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television Litigation - Intellectual Property



According to Best Lawyers, "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch awards recognize extraordinary lawyers who have been in private practice for less than 10 years in the United States. Like traditional Best Lawyers awards, a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition is based entirely on peer review." This year, this distinction goes to the following attorneys:

Ones to Watch (2022 Edition)

New York, NY

Andrew M. Goldsmith (2021) Commercial Litigation Erica Allegretta (2022) Immigration Law Labor and Employment Law - Management Felicity Kohn (2021) Intellectual Property Law Joseph Micali (2021) Intellectual Property Law LaKeisha M.A. Caton (2022) Labor and Employment Law - Management Litigation - Labor and Employment Meghan E. Hill (2022) Litigation - Real Estate Will Rao (2021) Securities / Capital Markets Law



Access the full Best Lawyers lists in the resource links below.

Best Lawyers: Methodology Process

Best Lawyers in America