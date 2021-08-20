Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce the inclusion of our team members in the 28th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, its accompanying "Lawyer of the Year" recognitions, and the Second Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.
Individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area in a particular geographic region are recognized with the "Lawyer of the Year" distinction. Only one lawyer is recognized as the "Lawyer of the Year" for each specialty and location. In the 2022 edition, that honor goes to co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Family Law Group and Executive Committee Member Judy Poller, co-chair of the Nonprofit + Tax-Exempt Organizations Group Daniel Kurtz, and Partner Todd Marcus, member of the firm's Litigation and Real Estate Groups. These attorneys are noted with three asterisk marks on the below list.
The Best Lawyers in America - 2022 Edition (note: each year noted reflects the first year the attorney was recognized)
- New York, NY
- Frank P. Scibilia (2021)
- Copyright Law
- Stephen M. Goodman (1993)
- Corporate Law
- Venture Capital Law
- James A. Janowitz (2010)
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television
- Ilene S. Farkas (2020)
- Entertainment Law - Music
- Brad D. Rose (2020)
- Entertainment Law - Music
- Donald S. Zakarin (2015)
- Entertainment Law - Music
- Stephen B. Rodner (2022)
- Entertainment Law - Theater
- Karen M. Platt (2012)
- Family Law
- Judith L. Poller (2012)***
- Family Law
- Donald L. Schuck (2007)
- Family Law
- Colleen L. Caden (2011)
- Immigration Law
- Avram E. Morell (2015)
- Immigration Law
- Ronald H. Shechtman (2013)
- Labor Law - Management
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (2021)
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Todd B. Marcus (2017)***
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Todd E. Soloway (2014)
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Real Estate Law
- Daniel L. Kurtz (2010)***
- Nonprofit / Charities Law
- Wayne B. Heicklen (2012)
- Real Estate Law
- Ronald B. Kremnitzer (2010)
- Real Estate Law
- Richard L. Kay (2010)
- Trusts and Estates
- Daniel L. Kesten (2020)
- Trusts and Estates
- Los Angeles, CA
- Michael L. Novicoff (2019)
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television
- Karen M. Robson (2015)
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television
- Miami, FL
- James G. Sammataro (2012)
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
According to Best Lawyers, "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch awards recognize extraordinary lawyers who have been in private practice for less than 10 years in the United States. Like traditional Best Lawyers awards, a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition is based entirely on peer review." This year, this distinction goes to the following attorneys:
Ones to Watch (2022 Edition)
- New York, NY
- Andrew M. Goldsmith (2021)
- Commercial Litigation
- Erica Allegretta (2022)
- Immigration Law
- Labor and Employment Law - Management
- Felicity Kohn (2021)
- Intellectual Property Law
- Joseph Micali (2021)
- Intellectual Property Law
- LaKeisha M.A. Caton (2022)
- Labor and Employment Law - Management
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Meghan E. Hill (2022)
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Will Rao (2021)
- Securities / Capital Markets Law
