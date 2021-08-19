self

Pioneers and Pathfinders · How to Use Storytelling in Your Journey

While we give our guests a summer break, Pioneers and Pathfinders will release three recap episodes in August with highlights from our first 22 episodes. In each recap, Steve will share some of his favorite moments from the podcast so far, and some thoughts from his own journey that were triggered by the conversations with our guests.

In today's second recap, Steve takes a deep dive into the role of storytelling in the innovation journey. If you've ever read a book to a child or become immersed in a fictional world, you know the power of storytelling and the impact it has on people. The impact isn't just the product of pictures and words. Stories are a tool for passing on knowledge and cultural values and norms. For pioneers specifically, they can be used to explore and resolve conflict, to make novel ideas more accessible, to build strong memories, and to reduce resistance and anxiety. That's why many of our Pioneers and Pathfinders guests have tended to be excellent storytellers and make such fantastic guests. And for a podcast about personal journeys, it's not surprising that storytelling has been a theme.

Listen to this episode for:

How storytelling creates heroes—and why you should make systematic storytelling a part of your change management program

Using storytelling to increase engagement by connecting effort to results

Leveraging the natural traits of the lawyer for more effective storytelling

Why knowing your audience is the most important first step

Why lawyers need to move from storytelling to marketing to selling

Using storytelling to build a community and shine a light on the path forward

Quoted guests include:

