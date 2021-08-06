Adam Grant has published many good reads and I was reminded of his earlier work today ("Give and Take: Why Helping Others Drives Our Success"). So many lawyers across the legal industry are incredibly busy now and struggling to find time to focus on client development. It's important to keep nurturing your network. The things you do today can create opportunities in years to come. The "five-minute favor" is a simple habit requiring minimal investment of time and it can have a big impact in the long run. The point is to take 5 minutes and do something that will benefit someone else. Examples may include: making an introduction, forwarding a job opening, commenting on or sharing a LinkedIn post, providing your feedback, sharing a life hack, etc. Done consistently over time, it can keep you connected and top of mind. It may also be a nice break in your busy day.

