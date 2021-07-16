ARTICLE

Our Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Natalie Kernisant, welcomes Justin Dean, Managing Director at BCG Consulting, and Tina Gilbert, Managing Director at MLT, to the podcast to discuss two of the root causes of the lack of diversity in leadership within the legal and consulting industries. They explore how organizations have, for far too long, overemphasized activity and energy without rigorously examining whether that activity is driving toward desired diversity and inclusion outcomes. More specifically, they discuss how organizations ought to not only focus on the goal of increasing belonging and inclusion, but also ensure those efforts are directly - and measurably - raising efficacy and confidence within an organization's diverse professional communities. To do so, organizations must tie these efforts to a rigorous examination of outcomes like utilization and assignments. They also encourage organizations to focus on equipping managers with the tools needed to help diverse professionals understand the unspoken rules of success, how to create internal networks that drive access and opportunity, and how to become comfortable tapping into those networks.

