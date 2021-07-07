United States:
Leander Dolphin Quoted In Hartford Business Journal Article "Diversifying Leadership: Growing Roster Of Women Lead Greater Hartford Law Firms"
07 July 2021
Shipman & Goodwin LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Leander Dolphin was quoted in the Hartford Business Journal
article "Diversifying Leadership: Growing roster of women lead
Greater Hartford law firms" where she discussed representation
and diversity within firms and the importance of
mentorship.
To read the full article, please click here.
Originally published April 5, 2021.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from United States
Three Tips For Avoiding Social Media Conflicts
Dentons
While most attorneys recognize the value of social media in promoting their practices, attorneys do not always apply the same level of care when using social media in a supposedly personal capacity.