Pioneers and Pathfinders · Bryan Parker and Jonathan Greenblatt

Today's guests are Bryan Parker and Jonathan Greenblatt, founders of Legal Innovators, an alternative legal service provider designed to solve two of the toughest problems facing the profession: the training of junior legal talent, and diversity and inclusion. Their goal is to change the value proposition of junior legal talent for law firms and in-house teams, without sacrificing quality. They do this through a combination of training, mentoring, pricing, and flexible placements. Bryan and Jonathan have a friendship of more than 25 years, which began when they were both working at Shearman and Sterling. In today's interview, we learn how that experience shaped their business model, how mentoring benefits all parties involved, and why diversity matters more now than ever.

