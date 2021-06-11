ARTICLE

Pryor Cashman welcomes Sidhardha Kamaraju as a partner in the firm's White Collar Defense + Investigations, Financial Institutions, and Litigation Groups. Kamaraju, a seasoned white-collar defense attorney, most recently served as an award-winning federal prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, where he prosecuted some of the country's most significant national security cases.

"We are thrilled to add to our firm a lawyer with Sid's credentials, experience, and accomplishments," said Pryor Cashman Managing Partner Ronald H. Shechtman. "In a time when white collar prosecutions and regulatory actions are likely to multiply, Sid adds a skill set that complements our litigators and positions our firm to compete aggressively and successfully for this work. We believe that he will build a meaningful practice on our entrepreneurial platform."

"I am excited to join the sensational team of attorneys at Pryor Cashman and I look forward to building my practice there. As both a prosecutor and defense attorney, I have seen up close the complicated and evolving regulatory schemes that clients have to navigate and I look forward to working with the team at Pryor Cashman to counsel our clients on how to best handle those challenges," said Kamaraju.

While at the U.S. Attorney's Office, Kamaraju prosecuted a number of significant cases, involving, among other things, sanctions evasion, money laundering, bank fraud, cybercrime, espionage, corruption, and terrorism. In 2018 and 2020, Kamaraju was honored by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for his significant contributions to the Intelligence Community. Kamaraju also received the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Prosecutor of the Year Award, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) Award, and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Alberto Nisman Award.

Kamaraju graduated from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law and received his undergraduate education at Duke University.

