The American Lawyer and Reuters recently covered McGuireWoods' 2021 summer associate program. While many Big Law firms have again opted for virtual programs, McGuireWoods has offered students the opportunity to participate in an onsite program.

As outlined in a May 27, 2021, story in The American Lawyer, firms have taken different approaches to summer associate programs for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. Virtual and hybrid programs remain popular, but McGuireWoods is among firms that have taken measures for in-person participation. The firm's 10-week program started May 17 and includes 43 associates from 28 law schools who will work across practices at 14 offices.

In a June 1, 2021, Q&A published by Reuters, McGuireWoods Chicago partner and national recruiting committee chair Angelo Russo shared how in-person interactions benefit the summer associates.

Russo said collegiality, a core value of the firm, is important for summer associates to experience firsthand "to the extent that we can make it possible." He added that another benefit of working together in person is the firm's open-door policy, which affords summer associates valuable learning opportunities that may get lost in a virtual setting.

In planning this year's program, the firm also took into account feedback from the firm's 2020 summer associate program. "There were some stories on what we did last year," Russo said of the positive response to McGuireWoods' 2020 summer program, which prompted summer associates to ask about in-person opportunities this year.

