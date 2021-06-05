United States:
Pioneers And Pathfinders: Michele DeStefano (Podcast)
05 June 2021
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Today, our guest is Michele DeStefano, a professor; author;
speaker; and independent consultant on innovation, technology,
culture, and cross-practice, cross-border initiatives. Before
entering the legal ecosphere, she had a career in advertising and
marketing for some ubiquitous brand names. Michele brings that
experience to her work with lawyers and legal teams, helping them
to identify problems, design solutions, and use storytelling for
buy-in and adoption. Listen in to our conversation to learn why
Michele thinks lawyers should go to marketing school, why getting
everyone on the same problem plane is so critical to innovation
efforts, and to hear about the unique work she is doing with Law
Without Walls and the Digital Legal Exchange.
