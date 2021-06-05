ARTICLE

Today, our guest is Michele DeStefano, a professor; author; speaker; and independent consultant on innovation, technology, culture, and cross-practice, cross-border initiatives. Before entering the legal ecosphere, she had a career in advertising and marketing for some ubiquitous brand names. Michele brings that experience to her work with lawyers and legal teams, helping them to identify problems, design solutions, and use storytelling for buy-in and adoption. Listen in to our conversation to learn why Michele thinks lawyers should go to marketing school, why getting everyone on the same problem plane is so critical to innovation efforts, and to hear about the unique work she is doing with Law Without Walls and the Digital Legal Exchange.

