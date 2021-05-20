When you hear the words diversity, equity and inclusion, white male is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. In fact, white male leaders offer an important, and perhaps less heard, voice in discussions about transforming organizational culture to support the success of all diverse talent. This advocacy journey is not always linear, but white male allies play a critical role in providing mentorship, resources and opportunity to make their organizations—and leaders—more diverse and inclusive.

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Greg Jordan, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer at PNC Financial Services and Joe Dougherty, CEO and Managing Director of Buchanan. The three will offer their personal successes and missteps, and what they are doing every day to foster organizational change and create truly inclusive workplaces.

Listen to the Podcast

