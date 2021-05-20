The number of women in Congress and in state legislatures has been slowly but steadily rising. Though there is still significant underrepresentation of women in government, women are beginning to win more seats in government and have a stronger voice in policymaking.

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, Lloyd Freeman talks with Representative Joanna E. McClinton (D), House minority leader in the Pennsylvania Legislature. Ms. McClinton represents PA's 191st Legislative District, which encompasses parts of Southwest, West Philly, Montgomery and Delaware counties. In 2018, she became the only Black person and woman ever selected to chair the House Democratic Caucus, and in 2020 became the only Black woman to ever hold a party leadership position in Harrisburg.

In their discussion, Freeman and McClinton discuss the increase of women in politics, the challenges women and specifically Black women face, and what the future holds for her and politics in general.

Listen to the Podcast

Originally Published 5 May, 2021

