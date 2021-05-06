self

Today's guest is Jae Um. Jae runs a market insights company called Six Parsecs, and serves as an advisor to a number of legal tech companies as a self-described "supertemp." Prior to unbundling her career, Jae spent many years in Big Law, including a six year stint at Seyfarth. Since launching her company, Jae has become well-known in the industry for her sharp insights, and unique approach to visual storytelling. Listen in to today's podcast to learn how and why she picked the companies she is working with today, why she decided not to become a lawyer, and the unique advantages that insurgent providers are bringing to the legal landscape.

