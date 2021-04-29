Like many of those changing the industry, Cat Moon has a long and multilayered CV. She's a lawyer. She's a lecturer at Vanderbilt. She's a writer and speaker. She's an organizer. But getting to know Cat in conversation reveals a unique point-of-view that no traditional CV can capture. In a wide ranging discussion that moves from how Cat navigated teaching during the pandemic, to the work she's doing with Design Your Delta, this self-described "curious lawyer" shares her thoughts on how empathy will change the shape of the profession, and why we need to think beyond the client in the delivery of services.

Related Links

Cat Moon on Twitter

Cat Moon on LinkedIn

Cat Moon's Website

Cat Moon's biography at Vanderbilt Law

Vanderbilt's Program on Law and Innovation

Design Your Delta