Webinar: Resolving Tech Disputes – A Deep Dive Into The New JAMS AI Rules

Join JAMS for their upcoming webinar where experts will provide an introduction to the new JAMS Artificial Intelligence Dispute Rules, designed to address the unique challenges posed by AI-related disputes.

Founded in 1979, JAMS is the world's largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services. A pioneer in virtual ADR, JAMS has conducted thousands of virtual ADR sessions. Our panel includes over 400 arbitrators and mediators, handling an average of 18,000 cases annually in the US and abroad.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

With the rapid growth of AI technologies, the need for efficient and effective dispute resolution mechanisms has never been more critical. Join us for an introduction to the new JAMS Artificial Intelligence Dispute Rules, designed to address the unique challenges posed by AI-related disputes.

Through an insightful discussion with practical examples, our speakers will guide you through the nuances of AI disputes and explain JAMS new AI Rules as an adaptable and effective procedural framework for resolving these matters. Whether you're a legal professional, a tech enthusiast, or an industry stakeholder, this webinar will contain valuable and practical information that will provide a comprehensive understanding of our new AI Rules and put you in the right position to resolve your AI matters.

Topics to be discussed include:

- Understanding the nuances of AI disputes

- Case examples illustrating the need for AI-specific arbitration rules

- Overview of JAMS new AI arbitration rules

- Incorporating JAMS AI Arbitration Rules into AI-related contract clauses

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.