15 May 2024

UPCOMING WEBINAR: Resolving Tech Disputes – A Deep Dive Into The New JAMS AI Rules

Join JAMS for their upcoming webinar.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Date: 18 June 2024
Time: 4:30 PM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online

With the rapid growth of AI technologies, the need for efficient and effective dispute resolution mechanisms has never been more critical. Join us for an introduction to the new JAMS Artificial Intelligence Dispute Rules, designed to address the unique challenges posed by AI-related disputes.

Through an insightful discussion with practical examples, our speakers will guide you through the nuances of AI disputes and explain JAMS new AI Rules as an adaptable and effective procedural framework for resolving these matters. Whether you're a legal professional, a tech enthusiast, or an industry stakeholder, this webinar will contain valuable and practical information that will provide a comprehensive understanding of our new AI Rules and put you in the right position to resolve your AI matters.

Topics to be discussed include:

- Understanding the nuances of AI disputes
- Case examples illustrating the need for AI-specific arbitration rules
- Overview of JAMS new AI arbitration rules 
- Incorporating JAMS AI Arbitration Rules into AI-related contract clauses

