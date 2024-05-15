WEBINAR
15 May 2024

Webinar: Asset Recovery And Judgment Enforcement: A Focus On 2024 Trends In The US And UK

SJ
Steptoe LLP
Contributor
Steptoe LLP logo
In more than 100 years of practice, Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. Steptoe has more than 500 lawyers and professional staff across the US, Europe and Asia.
Explore
Join enjoy this webinar from Steptoe covering asset recovery and judgement enforcement.
Worldwide Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Steven Davidson
Photo of Michael Baratz
Photo of Molly Bruder Fox
Authors
Please join Steptoe for an in-depth webinar on Asset Recovery and Judgment Enforcement. In addition to providing an overview of the technical, procedural and strategic considerations necessary to monetize judgments, this presentation will specifically cover:

The how and why of finding the assets before you begin to pursue recovery, Judgment recognition, priority of liens, new trends, including sanctions, blocked assets, digital currencies, post judgment interest rates, the Petersen case against Argentina, and the Citgo sale.

The webinar will be open for Q&A and participants are encouraged to engage with our panelists.

