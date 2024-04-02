Worldwide:
UPCOMING WEBINAR: Asset Recovery And Judgment Enforcement: A Focus On 2024 Trends In The US And UK
02 April 2024
Steptoe LLP
Date: 14 May 2024
Time: 2:00 PM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online
Please join Steptoe for an in-depth webinar on Asset Recovery
and Judgment Enforcement. In addition to providing an overview of
the technical, procedural and strategic considerations necessary to
monetize judgments, this presentation will specifically
cover:
The how and why of finding the assets before you begin to pursue
recovery, Judgment recognition, priority of liens, new trends,
including sanctions, blocked assets, digital currencies, post
judgment interest rates, the Petersen case against Argentina, and
the Citgo sale.
The webinar will be open for Q&A and participants are
encouraged to engage with our panelists.
