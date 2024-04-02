ARTICLE

Worldwide: UPCOMING WEBINAR: Asset Recovery And Judgment Enforcement: A Focus On 2024 Trends In The US And UK

Date: 14 May 2024

Time: 2:00 PM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

Please join Steptoe for an in-depth webinar on Asset Recovery and Judgment Enforcement. In addition to providing an overview of the technical, procedural and strategic considerations necessary to monetize judgments, this presentation will specifically cover:



The how and why of finding the assets before you begin to pursue recovery, Judgment recognition, priority of liens, new trends, including sanctions, blocked assets, digital currencies, post judgment interest rates, the Petersen case against Argentina, and the Citgo sale.

The webinar will be open for Q&A and participants are encouraged to engage with our panelists.