Date: 14 May 2024
Time: 2:00 PM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online

Please join Steptoe for an in-depth webinar on Asset Recovery and Judgment Enforcement. In addition to providing an overview of the technical, procedural and strategic considerations necessary to monetize judgments, this presentation will specifically cover:

The how and why of finding the assets before you begin to pursue recovery, Judgment recognition, priority of liens, new trends, including sanctions, blocked assets, digital currencies, post judgment interest rates, the Petersen case against Argentina, and the Citgo sale.

The webinar will be open for Q&A and participants are encouraged to engage with our panelists.