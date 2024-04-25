ARTICLE

The volume of class action lawsuits related to Biometric, Genetic, and Personal Information Privacy Acts is steadily rising, with the majority opting for settlement instead of going to trial. This underscores the importance of lawyers thoroughly preparing both their cases and clients for the mediation and arbitration processes.

In response to this crucial need, this webinar is specifically designed to equip lawyers with comprehensive strategies for navigating these legal landscapes effectively. By exploring various approaches, participants will gain valuable insights into the intricacies of mediation and arbitration, enabling them to proactively position their clients for favorable outcomes right from the outset of their legal proceedings.

During this session, participants will:

Gain comprehensive insights into the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) through an in-depth overview, covering its implications in Illinois (IL), California (CA), the Genetic Information Privacy Act (GIPA), and the Personal Information Privacy Act (PIPA). Stay updated on recent case developments in Illinois, including prominent cases like Cothron, BNSF Railway, and Tims, providing valuable insights into unresolved issues such as coverage, interpretive nuances, and statutory exemptions. Explore the latest trends in BIPA-related arbitration, evaluating both positive and negative aspects to refine your arbitration strategies effectively. Discover practical mediation tips tailored for BIPA cases, including reversion techniques and the cy pres doctrine: comparing claims processes versus direct check methods. Benefit from practical aids and a comprehensive checklist designed to navigate BIPA compliance and litigation challenges with confidence and efficiency.

