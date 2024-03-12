ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Date: 24 April 2024

Time: 5:00 PM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

The volume of class action lawsuits related to Biometric, Genetic, and Personal Information Privacy Acts is steadily rising, with the majority opting for settlement instead of going to trial. This underscores the importance of lawyers thoroughly preparing both their cases and clients for the mediation and arbitration processes.

In response to this crucial need, this webinar is specifically designed to equip lawyers with comprehensive strategies for navigating these legal landscapes effectively. By exploring various approaches, participants will gain valuable insights into the intricacies of mediation and arbitration, enabling them to proactively position their clients for favorable outcomes right from the outset of their legal proceedings.

During this session, participants will: