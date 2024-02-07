ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The United States has long been a hotbed for intense activity in the area of mass claims, and this has only increased in the last few years. These trends show no signs of abating, and they present opportunities for investors in a wide range of companies, as well as would-be claimants and risks for potential defendants.

In this webinar we will explore high profile, anticipated rulings that could change the landscape for litigation and resolution of mass claims, including:

The Purdue Bankruptcy Case in the Supreme Court;

Key Issues in Class Action Law;

Updates on Significant Mass Litigation (PFAS, Opioid, Water Contamination).

Please join us for this informative discussion, led by Deborah Greenspan, Partner at Blank Rome.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.