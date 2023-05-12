ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In this week's installment of the week in immigration with Graham Adair we will be covering the outsized number of applications for H1-Bs and the very low number of allowable approvals, the USCIS's efforts to reduce fraudulent applications, COVID vaccine requirements loosening for entering the U.S., and news on the new ETA form 9089.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.