ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Whilst the global litigation funding market has become familiar in recent years, the value of insurance as an alternative or adjunct to finance is less well-known.

In this webinar, affiliates Erso Capital and TheJudge weigh up the finance and insurance options available to corporates and their lawyers involved in litigation or arbitration.

The discussion will cover:

Case studies where insurance and funding have been deployed in novel ways and comparing financial outcomes;

Considering where the funding and insurance markets are heading in this space; and

The use of insurance as an alternative to funding and why it should be considered

Chaired by Sarah Breckenridge, we will be joined by James Blick and Caroline Parker-Beaudrias of Erso Capital, and Robert Warner of TheJudge.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.