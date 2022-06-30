Whilst the global litigation funding market has become familiar in recent years, the value of insurance as an alternative or adjunct to finance is less well-known.

In this webinar, affiliates Erso Capital and TheJudge weigh up the finance and insurance options available to corporates and their lawyers involved in litigation or arbitration.

The discussion will cover:

  • Case studies where insurance and funding have been deployed in novel ways and comparing financial outcomes;
  • Considering where the funding and insurance markets are heading in this space; and
  • The use of insurance as an alternative to funding and why it should be considered

Chaired by Sarah Breckenridge, we will be joined by James Blick and Caroline Parker-Beaudrias of Erso Capital, and Robert Warner of TheJudge.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.