Whilst the global litigation funding market has become familiar in recent years, the value of insurance as an alternative or adjunct to finance is less well-known.
In this webinar, affiliates Erso Capital and TheJudge weigh up the finance and insurance options available to corporates and their lawyers involved in litigation or arbitration.
The discussion will cover:
- Case studies where insurance and funding have been deployed in novel ways and comparing financial outcomes;
- Considering where the funding and insurance markets are heading in this space; and
- The use of insurance as an alternative to funding and why it should be considered
Chaired by Sarah Breckenridge, we will be joined by James Blick and Caroline Parker-Beaudrias of Erso Capital, and Robert Warner of TheJudge.
