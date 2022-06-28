ARTICLE

Worldwide: Webinar: Preparing For Settlement Right From The Start

In the US, most civil litigation does not proceed to trial. Knowing settlement may very well be in the cards, how can lawyers prepare their cases and their clients for mediation day?

In this webinar, panelists will discuss how attorneys can best position their clients for success from the outset. Preparation for mediation, managing client expectations and even whether parties use opening statements in mediation, are all aspects of the process that are prime issues for resolution long before mediation day.

In this webinar, participants will learn:

CORE QUESTIONS:

...how to prepare for mediation, including how to use opening statements to further eventual settlement goals;

...why it is important to think about the "endgame" right from the start;

...how to effectively use caucus to manage client expectations; and,

...how certain closing techniques can be useful for breaking impasse

Time will be reserved for Q&A.

