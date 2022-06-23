ARTICLE

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about many changes in the world of work. It also impacted the way we practice law and alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Even so, employment mediations were always different from purely commercial matters. Jobs touch on self-image and self-worth, and their loss can trigger cascading effects on health, housing, and relationships with family members.

Effective advocacy is so important for parties to an employment dispute.

In this webinar, three employment mediators will discuss:

CORE QUESTIONS:

...what makes employment mediations different

...why it is important to think about the "endgame" right from the start, including creative settlement and impasse-breaking options

...benefits and pitfalls of remote and hybrid (some participants in-person; some remote) sessions and,

...litigation advocacy vs. mediation advocacy

Time will be reserved for Q&A.

