JAMS is steadfast in pursuing increased diversity among ADR practitioners.We recognize the benefits of recruiting and retaining the most qualified ADR professionals inclusive of varied ethnicity, race, gender, religion and sexual orientation.

This diverse panel of retired judges will explore implicit bias and offer a resource for testing your own biases—the Implicit Association Test (IAT)—before moving on to a discussion of the Batson standard, including legal challenges based on the standard in ADR proceedings.

Attendees will learn about what JAMS is doing to promote diversity, equity and inclusion goals in ADR and how they can help.

In this webinar, attendees will learn:

CORE QUESTIONS:

...how to define implicit bias and how it is manifested in a variety of contexts;

...how to raise awareness of the mental shortcuts that lead to snap judgments;

...how to apply strategies that can be used to minimize the impacts of implicit bias.

Time will be reserved for Q&A.

CLE/CPD Credit: CLE credit (legal) for a selection of states and CPD credit (accountant), please register below and complete the relevant questions at the bottom of the page to claim your credit.*

*Accreditation pending in CA, IL, MO, NY, TX

