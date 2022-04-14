ARTICLE

This webinar will go beyond the basics of what litigation finance is by delving deeper into the issues of how to create value for clients by treating litigation as an investment.

The webinar will cover three general topics.

First, it will discuss the role of funding in an overall litigation strategy by exploring issues of risk mitigation and cost control;

Second, it will discuss some of the evolving rules around funding and disclosure and how that might affect your litigation;

Third, it will cover modeling a litigation and how to evaluate the economics of a financing transaction.

