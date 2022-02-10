After years of intense activity in the area of class actions, or aggregate litigation, within the United States, real momentum in that sector is now developing in the UK and the EU as a result of recent changes in the law and market conditions. This rapidly evolving landscape presents opportunities for investors in a wide range of companies, as well as would-be claimants and risks for potential defendants.
In this webinar, we will discuss the key issues stakeholders should be aware of, in light of the most recent legal and regulatory changes and case law, including:
- Government policies, which are increasingly promoting the
rights of consumers to seek compensation for the wrongs of big
business.
- Judicial consideration of "opt-out" collective
actions in the UK, including in the antitrust space; the Supreme
Court Merrick judgment and Competition Appeal Tribunal
certification; in the context of data privacy, the very recent
Supreme Court judgment in the Lloyd v. Google case; and a
summary development of group claims in other key European
jurisdictions.
- Increased focus on areas which naturally lend themselves to
collective redress, such as data privacy, antitrust, securities
misselling, product liability, employee / pensions claims and
environmental, social and governance issues (ESG).
- The growth of the third-party litigation funding market.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.