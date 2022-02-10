ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

After years of intense activity in the area of class actions, or aggregate litigation, within the United States, real momentum in that sector is now developing in the UK and the EU as a result of recent changes in the law and market conditions. This rapidly evolving landscape presents opportunities for investors in a wide range of companies, as well as would-be claimants and risks for potential defendants.

In this webinar, we will discuss the key issues stakeholders should be aware of, in light of the most recent legal and regulatory changes and case law, including:

Government policies, which are increasingly promoting the rights of consumers to seek compensation for the wrongs of big business.





Judicial consideration of "opt-out" collective actions in the UK, including in the antitrust space; the Supreme Court Merrick judgment and Competition Appeal Tribunal certification; in the context of data privacy, the very recent Supreme Court judgment in the Lloyd v. Google case; and a summary development of group claims in other key European jurisdictions.





Increased focus on areas which naturally lend themselves to collective redress, such as data privacy, antitrust, securities misselling, product liability, employee / pensions claims and environmental, social and governance issues (ESG).





The growth of the third-party litigation funding market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.