ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Join globally-recognized class & collection active experts to discuss the intricacies of class/collective action notice and communication methods. Special emphasis will be placed on outreach and book building methodologies, as well as best practices for class member verification. Don't miss this truly deep dive into the best practices that are changing the way class actions are administered across the globe.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.