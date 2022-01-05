ARTICLE

Food ingredients. Safety Claims. Environmental Sustainability. As activist groups increasingly target business practices and advertising claims, it is critical for companies to understand the new landscape in which they are operating. Activist groups are pushing the U.S. Congress to investigate and issue reports that are encouraging more investigation and, sometimes, litigation. Defendants in these litigations are increasingly broad, including companies that are not directly involved with the issue under investigation. In this webinar, we will discuss the growing interplay between the government and litigation. We will also explore how companies can best address multi-jurisdictional litigation and provide strategies for managing a litigation that could rapidly expand.

