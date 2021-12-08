ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Construction claims present complex factual and legal challenges. When disputes arise, keeping complex and global projects moving is paramount. Phil Bruner, Director of JAMS Global Engineering & Construction practice group and co-author of the authoritative treatise on American construction law will moderate a panel discussion featuring:

- Laura Abrahamson, former Sr. Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Global Head of Litigation, AECOM (Los Angeles)

- Paul Bruno, former Managing General Counsel, Fluor Corporation (Dallas)

- Katherine Gurun, former Sr. Vice President & General Counsel, Bechtel Corporation (San Francisco)

Together, these former generals counsel will discuss the lifecycle of construction disputes, what they most wanted from arbitrators and outside counsel when they were the client and how that experience informs their alternative dispute resolution practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.