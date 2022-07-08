Two years into the pandemic, several courts now have had occasion to address the application of force majeure clauses in the COVID-19 context. Special Counsel Cameron Argetsinger and Senior Associate Noah Lindenfeld provide an overview of those recent court decisions.

See their article of the same name in The Real Estate Finance Journal here.

To listen to the podcast please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.