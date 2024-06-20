ARTICLE
20 June 2024

A National Study Of Community Attitudes Toward Pharmaceutical Companies

WIT commissioned the DOAR Research Center to conduct a national study of community attitudes toward pharmaceutical companies and several issues suspected of creating bias.
WIT commissioned the DOAR Research Center to conduct a national study of community attitudes toward pharmaceutical companies and several issues suspected of creating bias. Learn more about their findings.

WIT commissioned the DOAR Research Center to conduct a national study of community attitudes toward pharmaceutical companies and several issues suspected of creating bias. The survey, designed to provide a holistic understanding of public sentiment, sought to answer questions regarding how people today viewed the pharmaceutical industry in the wake of factors polarizing our national discourse.

More than 2,000 respondents from across the United States completed the survey, which included a wide range of questions regarding their:

  • Basic demographics
  • Personal experiences with COVID-19 and the opioid epidemic
  • Opinions of domestic and foreign pharmaceutical companies
  • Issues driving attitudes about the pharmaceutical industry.
  • And more

To view the full article, click here.

