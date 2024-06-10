On May 31, 2024, Moderna announced that the FDA has approved its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine ("RSV"), mRESVIA (mRNA-1345).

On May 31, 2024, Moderna announced that the FDA has approved its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine ("RSV"), mRESVIA (mRNA-1345). The vaccine was designed to protect adults from lower respiratory tract disease caused by an RSV infection. This is the second mRNA vaccine Moderna has developed to gain FDA approval, following approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Moderna, mRESVIA consists of an mRNA sequence encoding a stabilized prefusion F glycoprotein. The glycoprotein is expressed on the surface of the virus, enabling the virus to enter host cells. mRESVIA uses the same lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) as Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines.

