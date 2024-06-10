Teva And Alvotech Announce Launch Of SIMLANDI (Adalimumab-ryvk) Injection In The U.S.

On May 20, 2024, Teva Pharmaceuticals ("Teva") and Alvotech announced the availability of SIMLANDI (adalimumab-ryvk) injection in the United States, for the treatment of adult rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult psoriatic arthritis, adult ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, adult ulcerative colitis, adult plaque psoriasis, adult hidradenitis suppurativa and adult uveitis. As we previously reported, on February 23, 2024, the FDA approved SIMLANDI (adalimumab-ryvk) injection as the first high-concentration, citrate-free biosimilar interchangeable to Abbvie's HUMIRA.

