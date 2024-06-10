ARTICLE
10 June 2024

Teva And Alvotech Announce Launch Of SIMLANDI (Adalimumab-ryvk) Injection In The U.S.

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore
On May 20, 2024, Teva Pharmaceuticals ("Teva") and Alvotech announced the availability of SIMLANDI (adalimumab-ryvk) injection in the United States, for the treatment of adult rheumatoid arthritis...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Gabriella Montes
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On May 20, 2024, Teva Pharmaceuticals ("Teva") and Alvotech announced the availability of SIMLANDI (adalimumab-ryvk) injection in the United States, for the treatment of adult rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult psoriatic arthritis, adult ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, adult ulcerative colitis, adult plaque psoriasis, adult hidradenitis suppurativa and adult uveitis. As we previously reported, on February 23, 2024, the FDA approved SIMLANDI (adalimumab-ryvk) injection as the first high-concentration, citrate-free biosimilar interchangeable to Abbvie's HUMIRA.

The post Teva and Alvotech Announce Launch of SIMLANDI (adalimumab-ryvk) Injection in the U.S. appeared first on Big Molecule Watch.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gabriella Montes
Gabriella Montes
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More