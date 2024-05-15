Rapid advancement in life sciences technologies has made keeping up with the legal implications more important than ever. Join the Berkeley Center for Law and Technology for the 2nd BCLT Advanced Life Sciences Institute, where you will learn from the experts about cutting-edge issues impacting your life sciences practice.

The programming will share key insights and best practices related to the rapid rise of AI in the life sciences and new trends for licensing, deals, and life sciences funding models. Expert will review key developments in the law (Section 112, obviousness-type double patenting), anti-counterfeiting and patient safety, and the ever-complex interplay of regulatory and IP exclusivities. Finally, don't miss in-depth discussions on future pandemic preparedness and use of trade secrets v. patents for portfolio protection!

The Advanced Life Sciences Institute will be launched virtually through B-CLE on May 21 and 22.

Registration is free and available to all, and CLE will be offered.

