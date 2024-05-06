On April 29, 2024, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced its final rule on Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs). This final ruling amends the FDA's regulations to make explicit that in vitro diagnostic products (IVDs), including those manufactured by laboratories, are devices under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). Alongside the amendment, FDA issued its policy to phase in regulatory requirements for certain LDTs over the course of four years.

The FDA will host a webinar to provide an overview of the final rule on May 14, 2024. A link to register can be found here. The final rule is expected to have profound effects on many LDT developers. Goodwin's Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Team are ready to work with clients to navigate the challenges that the final rule may pose. Our breakdown and analysis of the rule will be upcoming on Goodwin's LDT Resource page.

