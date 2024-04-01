In this webinar, Caroline Bullerjahn, Tucker DeVoe, and Justin Ward from Goodwin, and Frank Schneider from Cornerstone Research will discuss key updates and recent trends concerning securities class actions filed against publicly traded pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and healthcare product and services companies (collectively, "life sciences companies"), which continue to be a primary target of the plaintiffs' bar. While securities class action litigation against life sciences companies decreased slightly in 2023 compared to 2022, life sciences companies remain by far the most targeted sector for these suits, and the total number of securities class action suits filed against life sciences companies remains above the long-run historical average (40 filings in 2023 compared to 37 filings per year in from 1997-2022).

In addition to analyzing these overall trends, we will:

examine data for class action filings in 2023 and trends based upon such data, focusing on filings against life sciences companies;

review several significant, impactful recent decisions issued by federal courts particularly relevant to life sciences companies;

provide in-depth analysis of the potential implications of these decisions, which involve challenges that life sciences companies often face; and

discuss practical steps you can take to make informed choices related to your business, including your public disclosures.

