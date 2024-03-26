Celltrion USA announced on March 18, 2024, the availability of ZYMFENTRA" (infliximab-dyyb), a subcutaneous (SC) formulation of infliximab. ZYMFENTRA", approved by the FDA in October 2023, is the first FDA-approved SC infliximab for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, with a recommended dose of 120 mg every two weeks. Approval of ZYMFENTRA" was based on phase III pivotal data from the LIBERTY-UC and LIBERTY-CD studies.

