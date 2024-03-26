United States:
Celltrion Announces Commercial Availability Of ZYMFENTRA™ (Infliximab-dyyb)
26 March 2024
Goodwin Procter LLP
Celltrion USA announced on March 18, 2024, the availability
of ZYMFENTRA" (infliximab-dyyb), a subcutaneous (SC)
formulation of infliximab. ZYMFENTRA", approved by the FDA in October 2023, is the
first FDA-approved SC infliximab for the treatment of moderately to
severely active ulcerative colitis and moderately to severely
active Crohn's disease, with a recommended dose of 120 mg every
two weeks. Approval of ZYMFENTRA" was based on phase III
pivotal data from the LIBERTY-UC and LIBERTY-CD studies.
