An in-depth look at trends involving licensing deals in a year that saw a significant increase in out-licensing and particularly in-licensing activity in China.

This is the first of two articles focused on 2023 life sciences deals in China. The second article, which is coming soon, looks at trends in M&A.

In 2023, there were 240 reported life sciences licensing deals in China, an increase of almost 50% compared to 2021.

That includes 70 out-license deals involving Chinese companies licensing drugs and technologies to foreign companies, 1 with a disclosed aggregate deal value surpassing US$35 billion. 2

It also includes 170 in-license deals involving Chinese companies licensing drugs and technologies from other Chinese companies or from foreign companies. 3 This represents a 32% increase compared to 2021 — and a 58% increase compared to 2022 (more than making up for the 2022 dip in deals).

Most of the in-license deals in 2023 were between Chinese companies. In-license deals involving foreign companies included companies from the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea, and Sweden.

1440672a.jpg

In this report, we look at the trends reflected in the top 10 China out-license deals and top 10 China in-license deals by total deal value.

1. Average deal value among the top 10 out-license deals exceeded $2.3 billion, and average deal value among the top 10 in-license deals exceeded $488 million.

Upfront payments were substantial in out-license deals, and large pharmaceutical multinational companies (MNCs) were frequent buyers. This reflects the increasing confidence of MNCs in the quality of preclinical and clinical drug candidates being developed by Chinese companies and their data. Notable repeat players in the top 10 out-license deals include GSK and AstraZeneca. Top deals included either worldwide rights or worldwide outside of China/Greater China rights.

Goodwin represented several companies involved in out-license and in-license deals ranked in the top 10 based on total deal value, including C4 Therapeutics, Inc., KBP Biosciences, and Duality Biologics.

2023 Top 10 China Life Sciences Out-License Deals

Licensor

Licensee

Asset

Territory

Upfront(~US$)

Total Deal Value(~US$)

Date Announced

Baili Tianheng (SystImmune)

Bristol Myers Squibb

BL-B01D1

Worldwide ex-China

$800 million

$8.4 billion

12/11/2023

Eccogene

AstraZeneca

ECC5004

Worldwide

$185 million

$2.01 billion

11/9/2023

BlissBio

Eisai

BB-1701

Worldwide ex-Greater China

Undisclosed

$2 billion

8/14/2023

Hengrui Pharmaceutical

Merck KGaA

HRS-1167 / SHR-A1904

Worldwide

$175 million

$1.68 billion

10/30/2023

Duality Biologics

BioNTech

DB-1303; DB-1311

Worldwide ex-Greater China

$170 million

$1.67 billion

4/3/2023

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group

GSK

HS-20089

Worldwide ex-Greater China

$185 million

$1.71 billion

12/20/2023

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group

GSK

HS-20093

Worldwide ex-Greater China

$85 million

$1.57 billion

10/20/2023

WuXi Biologics

GSK

4 TCE Antibodies

Worldwide

$40 million

$1.5 billion

1/5/2023

KBP Biosciences PTE

Novo Nordisk A/S

Ocedurenone

Worldwide

Undisclosed

$1.3 billion

10/16/2023

KYM Biosciences

AstraZeneca

CMG 901

Worldwide

$63 million

$1.16 billion

2/23/2023

Average Deal Value

$2.3 billion
2023 Top 10 China Life Sciences In-License Deals

Licensor

Licensee

Asset

Territory

Upfront(~US$)

Total Deal Value(~US$)

Date Announced

Ensem

BeiGene

ETX-197

Worldwide

Undisclosed

$1.3 billion

11/21/2023

Duality Biologics

BeiGene

B7H4

Worldwide

Undisclosed

$1.3 billion

7/10/2023

VBI Vaccines Inc.

Brii Biosciences

VBI-2601 (BRII-179); PreHevbri

Worldwide

$15 million

$437 million

7/5/2023

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T)

Betta Pharmaceuticals

CFT 8919

Greater China

$10 million

$392 million

5/30/2023

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

CS Pharmaceuticals

Bersiporocin

(DWN12088)

Greater China

$20 million

$325 million

1/31/2023

LIB Therapeutics

Hasten Pharma

Lerodalcibep

Greater China

$20 million

$325 million

9/12/2023

BioLineRx

Gloria Bio

Motixafortide

Asia

$15 million

$265 million

10/12/2023

Abbisko Therapeutics

Allist

ABK3376

Greater China

Undisclosed

$187.9 million

3/1/2023

Zelgen

Grand Life Sciences

Recombinant Human Thrombin

Greater China

$56 million

$184.1 million

12/7/2023

Keji Pharmaceutical

East China Pharm

Zevogeolense (CT053)

Greater China

$28 million

$171.5 million

1/16/2023

Average Deal Value

$489 million


2. The top 10 out-license deals were primarily for preclinical or early-clinical-stage assets. The top 10 in-license deals were for assets more evenly spread out across the developmental stages.

Most of the top 10 out-license deals were for assets in the earlier stages of clinical development (preclinical, phase I, or phase I/II). Strong preliminary data and competition for top assets, particularly in hot areas such as antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), were key drivers. The top 10 in-license deals, in contrast, were for assets that were more evenly distributed across the developmental stages, although they were weighted toward earlier stages as well.

1440672b.jpg

3. ADCs emerged as the most popular drug modality for China out-license deals. Small molecules were at the forefront for in-license deals, followed by recombinant and antibody drugs.

In the domain of the top 10 out-license deals, ADCs stood out as the most favored class of drug assets, which reflects the robust ADC pipelines of Chinese companies and the growing share of global ADC trials in China. ADCs have become an area of strong interest for many leading MNCs either looking to strengthen their positions or establish footholds in the space. These trends have converged, with many significant ADC deals between Chinese ADC companies and leading MNCs struck in 2023.

Designed for cancer treatment, ADCs are big molecules composed of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) covalently linked to cytotoxic payloads via a chemical linker. The antibody moiety, typically based on immunoglobulin G (IgG), binds itself to the target antigen on the cancer cell. Once the ADC is internalized, the cytotoxic payload is liberated either upon encountering the low-pH conditions of the lysosome or through the degradation of the lysosomal enzymes. The released payload acts on targeted cancer cells with the specific antigen and eliminates them. The targeting ability of ADCs minimizes the impact on nontargeted cells lacking the specific antigen of interest.

In the realm of the top 10 in-license deals, small molecules took the lead in popularity, with antibodies, peptides, proteins, and cell therapies following closely behind. Additionally, oncology prevailed across therapeutic spheres, with tumor treatment the predominant indication.

1440672c.jpg

1440672d.jpg

4. Publicly traded companies play a pivotal role in the licensing dynamics in China.

Among the top 10 out-license deals, nearly all licensees were pharmaceutical companies publicly traded on international stock exchanges, while the distribution among licensors is balanced.

1440672e.jpg

Among the top 10 China in-license deals, publicly traded pharmaceutical companies dominated the landscape of licensors licensing their assets to Chinese companies, while the distribution among licensees is balanced.

1440672f.jpg

Looking Ahead

Numerous factors are contributing to the uptick in China licensing activity. Over the past three years, there has been a rapid increase in China R&D spending, which has been growing faster than the worldwide average. Out-license transactions are a testament to the results of this period of heightened R&D investment in China. They have also been a key mechanism utilized by Chinese companies to gain access to markets outside of China and to raise capital in a difficult capital-raising environment. Additionally, Chinese companies are developing a growing number of promising drug candidates, generating strong interest from foreign companies that are feeling increasingly confident in licensing and collaborating with Chinese companies. These trends are reflected in the rising popularity of out-license deals for ADCs developed by Chinese companies. The manufacturing process for ADCs is operationally complex, and China has played a crucial role in driving innovation in this area.

What can we expect for 2024? That remains to be seen. Drawing insights from the data at hand and observations, we can note a few observations. We anticipate the out-license trends to continue in 2024. Out-license deals are expected to increase. On the other hand, we expect the number of in-license deals to remain flat or decrease due to reduced willingness to fund early-stage clinical development and bear early-stage risk.

Footnotes

1.2023 年中国创新药 license out交易 TOP15, Pharmcube, December 17, 2023, [https://perma.cc/49P9-4ARG].

2.2021 年中国创新药license in 交易TOP10, Pharmcube, December 15, 2021, [https://perma.cc/E9B5-NDNJ];2021 年中国创新药 license out 交易 TOP10, Pharmcube, December 28, 2021, [https://perma.cc/29MH-KVWH];2022 年中国创新药license in 交易TOP10, Pharmcube, December 14, 2022, [https://perma.cc/ME2X-9X4A];2022 年中国创新药 license out 交易TOP10, Pharmcube, December 16, 2022, [https://perma.cc/WW4E-HMW8];See alsoPharmcube,supranote 1 and 2.

3. 2023 年中国创新药 license in 交易 TOP15, Pharmcube, December 22, 2023, [https://perma.cc/A6A7-VYUL].

