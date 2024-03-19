An in-depth look at trends involving licensing deals in a year that saw a significant increase in out-licensing and particularly in-licensing activity in China.

This is the first of two articles focused on 2023 life sciences deals in China. The second article, which is coming soon, looks at trends in M&A.

In 2023, there were 240 reported life sciences licensing deals in China, an increase of almost 50% compared to 2021.

That includes 70 out-license deals involving Chinese companies licensing drugs and technologies to foreign companies, 1 with a disclosed aggregate deal value surpassing US$35 billion. 2

It also includes 170 in-license deals involving Chinese companies licensing drugs and technologies from other Chinese companies or from foreign companies. 3 This represents a 32% increase compared to 2021 — and a 58% increase compared to 2022 (more than making up for the 2022 dip in deals).

Most of the in-license deals in 2023 were between Chinese companies. In-license deals involving foreign companies included companies from the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea, and Sweden.

In this report, we look at the trends reflected in the top 10 China out-license deals and top 10 China in-license deals by total deal value.

1. Average deal value among the top 10 out-license deals exceeded $2.3 billion, and average deal value among the top 10 in-license deals exceeded $488 million.

Upfront payments were substantial in out-license deals, and large pharmaceutical multinational companies (MNCs) were frequent buyers. This reflects the increasing confidence of MNCs in the quality of preclinical and clinical drug candidates being developed by Chinese companies and their data. Notable repeat players in the top 10 out-license deals include GSK and AstraZeneca. Top deals included either worldwide rights or worldwide outside of China/Greater China rights.

Goodwin represented several companies involved in out-license and in-license deals ranked in the top 10 based on total deal value, including C4 Therapeutics, Inc., KBP Biosciences, and Duality Biologics.

2023 Top 10 China Life Sciences Out-License Deals Licensor Licensee Asset Territory Upfront(~US$) Total Deal Value(~US$) Date Announced Baili Tianheng (SystImmune) Bristol Myers Squibb BL-B01D1 Worldwide ex-China $800 million $8.4 billion 12/11/2023 Eccogene AstraZeneca ECC5004 Worldwide $185 million $2.01 billion 11/9/2023 BlissBio Eisai BB-1701 Worldwide ex-Greater China Undisclosed $2 billion 8/14/2023 Hengrui Pharmaceutical Merck KGaA HRS-1167 / SHR-A1904 Worldwide $175 million $1.68 billion 10/30/2023 Duality Biologics BioNTech DB-1303; DB-1311 Worldwide ex-Greater China $170 million $1.67 billion 4/3/2023 Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group GSK HS-20089 Worldwide ex-Greater China $185 million $1.71 billion 12/20/2023 Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group GSK HS-20093 Worldwide ex-Greater China $85 million $1.57 billion 10/20/2023 WuXi Biologics GSK 4 TCE Antibodies Worldwide $40 million $1.5 billion 1/5/2023 KBP Biosciences PTE Novo Nordisk A/S Ocedurenone Worldwide Undisclosed $1.3 billion 10/16/2023 KYM Biosciences AstraZeneca CMG 901 Worldwide $63 million $1.16 billion 2/23/2023 Average Deal Value $2.3 billion