In this episode, hosts Payal Nanavati, Jodi Daniel, and Cara Tenenbaum talk to Ben Moscovitch, Devon Adams, and Noah Goodson about recent policy developments on decentralized clinical trials (DCTs). They also discuss the Crowell Health Solutions' white paper on DCTs, which issues to federal agencies a number of policy recommendations to advance DCT adoption and increase clinical trial diversity.

This podcast episode features the following speakers:

is a Senior Policy Analyst at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, the nonpartisan advocacy affiliate of the American Cancer Society. He works on policy related to cancer research, device and drug development, precision medicine, and clinical trials. Noah Goodson, Ph.D. is the Principal of Strategy & Advisory at THREAD Research. He spends his day supporting pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies in the design and execution of clinical trials.

