Life sciences companies continue to make up a small portion of the companies registering for Unitary Patents. Per the European Patent Office's statistics portal, as of January 30, 2024 there have been 18,721 registered Unitary Patents. The Uptake Rate is 17.5%. Of this, Medical Technology companies account for 2,266 (or, 11.8%) of the registrations. This is the largest of the 35 technology fields that the portal is tracking. Pharmaceuticals account for 717 (or, 3.7%) of the registrations. Biotechnology accounts for 444 (or, 2.3%) of the registrations.

Notably, Johnson & Johnson has the largest share of registrations at 267. This is followed by Siemens, with 261 registrations. Other life sciences companies cracking the top 25 include: Hoffman-La Roche (82 registrations), Align Technology (46 registrations) and Becton, Dickinson & Company (105 registrations).

In related news, Ireland has also announced that its referendum on whether to ratify the Agreement on a Unified Patent Court (UPCA) will occur in June 2024. If Ireland votes yes, it will become the 18th country to actively join the UPC. All 27 members of the EU are eligible to join the UPC, though only 24 have signed the UPCA. Non-EU countries, such as England, cannot join the UPC. Notably, Poland and Spain have not signed the UPCA.

