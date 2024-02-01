As we reflect on 2023 and make predictions for 2024, it is remarkable the number of significant events occurring this past year that will be impactful for the activities of the life sciences industry going forward. Although there was no single moment like the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, there are numerous distinct events that will loom large in 2024 and beyond.

When the Life Science lawyers at Sheppard Mullin sat down to compile the articles for this year's Top-of-Mind publication, it became clear that substantial changes were happening in all corners of the life sciences industry. First, and most obvious, were the approvals of two groundbreaking treatments in GLP-1s and CRISPR. Much has been written about the effects of both of those, so for this publication we decided to focus on some other noteworthy developments that could have long-lasting impacts for manufacturers, from artificial intelligence to the 340B Program, to the impact of the Supreme Court's potential overturning of the Chevron doctrine. We hope you enjoy reading these insights and be sure to follow our blog throughout the year.

