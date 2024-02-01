According to a January 2024 press release from Accord BioPharma, Inc. ("Accord"), the FDA accepted Accord's abbreviated Biologics License Application (aBLA) for DMB-3115 (ustekinumab), a proposed biosimilar to Janssen Biotech's (a Johnson & Johnson company) Stelara® (ustekinumab). According to Accord's press release, Accord also publicly disclosed for the first time that it previously submitted aBLAs for a filgrastim (Neupogen®) biosimilar and a pegfilgrastim (Neulasta®) biosimilar.

In 2013, Dong-A Socio Holdings and Meiji Seika Pharma began joint development for DMB-3115, with exclusive rights granted to Intas Pharmaceuticals after a partnership was announced in 2021. Accord, a subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals, will be responsible for commercialization of DMB-3115 in the United States.

This is the fifth pending aBLA for a proposed biosimilar of Stelara®. According to Accord's press release, it reached a settlement with Janssen in October 2023, prior to any biosimilar patent disputes in the United States, that would allow it to launch DMB-3115 in the United States no later than May 15, 2025, pending its approval by the FDA.

J&J reported that Stelara® had U.S. sales of about $6.97B in 2023. We continue to monitor this aBLA. For more information on pending aBLAs and biosimilar-related patent disputes, please visit BiologicsHQ.com.

The authors would like to thank April Breyer Menon for her contributions to this article.

