Bio NJ has some tremendous opportunities for C-suite executives at life sciences companies.

Bio NJ has established a networking and discussion group exclusively for founders and C-Suite executives of life sciences companies. It provides leaders of those companies with opportunities to compare notes, ask questions and benefit from the experience of similarly situated entrepreneurs in a mutually-supportive environment. Organized by Pavita Howe, Vice President, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the group provides a forum for discussion of key management and industry issues.

Click here to request an invitation to the group. While Bio NJ encourages membership, it's not required for a C-Suite executive to join the group. Currently, virtual meetings are scheduled for January 25, 2024, February 13, March 26 and April 16.

Crowley Law LLC is a member of Bio NJ and a supporter of a number of its programs. We would encourage any company in the life sciences to review the Bio NJ website to see the many programs and services it provides to the biotech/life sciences community.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.