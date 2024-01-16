ARTICLE

United States: "Thaw Out" With Pharma Thought Leaders At The 2024 Puerto Rico Pharmaceutical Summit: HPM Directors To Discuss Drug Approvals And Puerto Rico "Exportation" Best Practices

Two Hyman, Phelps & McNamara, P.C. (HPM) Directors, Karla Palmer and Dara Levy, will present at the Puerto Rico Pharmaceutical Summit 2024, February 6, 2024, at the La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This day-long (FREE) seminar is a must-attend event for anyone in the pharmaceutical sector interested in understanding the “ins and outs” of doing business in the Territory, as well as an opportunity to interact with those who already have a keen understanding of doing business in Puerto Rico. As a bonus, you can spend a day or two away from the cold US weather.

Given the significant growth and development opportunities available in Puerto Rico, Karla and Dara will discuss the FDA's prescription drug approval process, and more importantly the “exportation” of prescription pharmaceuticals — including controlled substances — from Puerto Rico into the United States.

Some of the other (but not all…) topics of interest at this day-long conference presented by US and Puerto Rico industry thought leaders include:

Experiences and Challenges of Puerto Rico State Licensing Internal Investigations: Monitoring, Compliance, Enforcement Actions The State of the Pharmaceutical Industry in Puerto Rico Navigating Global Turbulence: Drop Your Anchor in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico continues to attract and retain the best and brightest in pharmaceuticals across the globe. Boasting a highly skilled workforce, state-of-the-art facilities, and a supportive business environment, it's no surprise that Puerto Rico has become a hub for industry pioneers in biopharma, research, supply chain management and technology.

