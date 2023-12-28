Today, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") and Department of Justice ("DOJ") (collectively, the "Agencies") jointly released the 2023 Merger Guidelines . The 2023 Merger Guidelines outline the "factors and frameworks the agencies utilize when reviewing mergers and acquisitions," including both horizontal and vertical transactions. The 2023 Merger Guidelines finalize the draft merger guidelines that were released in July 2023 and effectively update and replace the 2010 Horizontal merger Guidelines and Vertical Merger Guidelines that were issued in 2020 and later rescinded by the FTC in 2021. The 2023 Merger Guidelines are not law, but past merger guidelines have been persuasively cited by courts, and they give insight as to how the Agencies view the competitive impact of transactions.

Given the Agencies' focus on competition in the Life Sciences space, companies should be aware of all of the factors and frameworks outlined in the 2023 Merger Guidelines. In particular, certain components of the 2023 Merger Guidelines reflect recent enforcement trends, including the threshold for when the Agencies consider certain transactions presumptively illegal, an emphasis on elimination of potential entrants in concentrated markets, a focus on how transactions will affect access to products or services used by rivals, an examination of whether a transaction furthers an already-dominant market position or is part of a trend towards consolidation, and concerns with both cross-ownership and common ownership in firms that have competitive relationships.

