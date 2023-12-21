United States:
Law & Toxicology
21 December 2023
Steptoe & Johnson
Partner Tony Hopp recently co-authored a chapter, "Law
& Toxicology," which appeared in the fourth edition
of Encyclopedia of Toxicology. The chapter
describes the interplay between toxicology and various aspects of
the law, including regulation, legislation, and civil and criminal
litigation. It also provides an overview of the expert witness
process to inform toxicologists about what to expect when providing
expert testimony.
Click here for more information and to purchase a PDF of the
chapter.
