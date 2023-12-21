ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Partner Tony Hopp recently co-authored a chapter, "Law & Toxicology," which appeared in the fourth edition of Encyclopedia of Toxicology. The chapter describes the interplay between toxicology and various aspects of the law, including regulation, legislation, and civil and criminal litigation. It also provides an overview of the expert witness process to inform toxicologists about what to expect when providing expert testimony.

Click here for more information and to purchase a PDF of the chapter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.